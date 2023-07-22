Beyoncé's new perfume on the way after nearly a decade

Beyoncé's Heat perfume was her most sold-out line

Perfumes are arguably the second-best thing Beyoncé is good at selling after albums.

On July 19, the 41-year-old announced the rollout of her new fragrance line almost ten years later.

But the details about the product are scarce, as per The Billboard.



Meanwhile, Queen Bey’s website listed that the unnamed “eau de parfum” will be available for $160 and only to U.S. and Canada.

Also, the fragrance was made in France and will be “encased in art.”

The details are also shared about the perfume’s shipping which is set to be in November with a ‘special gift’ attached to every purchase.

Previously, the Grammy winner had boasted several perfume products, including Heat (2010), Pulse (2011), and Rise (2014).

Moreover, Heat is by far the “America Has a Problem” singer’s most successful fragrance, spawning seven different spin-off scents. Heat is one of the best-selling celebrity-endorsed perfumes of all time.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has launched the North American leg of her hit Renaissance World Tour.