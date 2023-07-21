 
Friday July 21, 2023
Netflix unveils a full list of TV shows that are similar to Netflix's Virgin River

By Web Desk
July 21, 2023
Netflix shows similar to ‘Virgin River’ to watch before season 4's release

Here are a few TV shows that are similar to Virgin River for any fan that is unable to wait for season 4’s release.

The list of recommendations includes;

  1. Sweet Magnolias
  2. This Is Us
  3. Outlander
  4. Hart of Dixie
  5. Chesapeake Shores
  6. Call the Midwife
  7. Northern Rescue
  8. Everwood
  9. Heartland
  10. Maid
  11. Where the Crawdads Sing
  12. Northern Rescue
  13. Colors of Love
  14. From Scratch
  15. Firefly Lane
  16. Faraway
  17. Perfect Pairing
  18. Purple Hearts

Themes in Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’:

Virgin River tells the tale of a big-shot LA nurse who moves to a small remote town in the heart of Northern California, to live a different kind of life, away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ Cast List:

The main cast of Netflix’s Virgin River includes Alexandra Breckinridge (as Mel Monroe), Martin Henderson (as Jack Sheridan), Tim Matheson (as Doc Mullins), Annette O'Toole (as Hope), Zibby Allen (as Brie Sheridan), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Brady) and also Colin Lawrence (as Preacher).

