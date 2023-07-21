Netflix shows similar to ‘Virgin River’ to watch before season 4's release

Here are a few TV shows that are similar to Virgin River for any fan that is unable to wait for season 4’s release.

The list of recommendations includes;

Sweet Magnolias This Is Us Outlander Hart of Dixie Chesapeake Shores Call the Midwife Northern Rescue Everwood Heartland Maid Where the Crawdads Sing Northern Rescue Colors of Love From Scratch Firefly Lane Faraway Perfect Pairing Purple Hearts

Themes in Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’:



Virgin River tells the tale of a big-shot LA nurse who moves to a small remote town in the heart of Northern California, to live a different kind of life, away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ Cast List:

The main cast of Netflix’s Virgin River includes Alexandra Breckinridge (as Mel Monroe), Martin Henderson (as Jack Sheridan), Tim Matheson (as Doc Mullins), Annette O'Toole (as Hope), Zibby Allen (as Brie Sheridan), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Brady) and also Colin Lawrence (as Preacher).