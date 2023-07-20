Netflix eliminates cheapest ad-free subscription option

Netflix, one of the leading streaming giants, has quietly made a significant change to its subscription plans. The company has eliminated its cheapest advertisement-free plan, priced at $9.99 per month, for new customers in the U.S. and U.K.
The move directs new users towards either a more expensive monthly plan or a lower-cost option with ads, and showcases the platform's adaptation to the ongoing streaming wars.
New customers now have three choices: a $6.99 per month "Standard with Ads" plan, the cheapest offering that includes advertisements, a $15.49 per month "Standard" plan allowing two simultaneous streams and 1080p full HD video quality, and a $19.99 per month "Premium" plan, offering up to four simultaneous streams and 4K Ultra HD video.
The decision to scrap the "Basic" plan comes after a similar move in Canada last month. However, existing customers are unaffected and can continue on their current plans.
This move places Netflix in line with its Disney-controlled rivals Hulu and Disney+, which offer ad-based subscription options along with higher-priced ad-free plans. Similarly, Warner Bros. Discovery's platform Max provides a variety of monthly subscriptions starting at $9.99 per month with ads and $15.99 without ads. Some legacy broadcasters also offer cheaper services, like NBCUniversal's Peacock and Paramount Global's Paramount+.
