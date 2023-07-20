 
PM Shehbaz, son acquitted in money laundering case

Money laundering reference case registered against them in 2020

By Web Desk
July 20, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz. — AFP/File
An accountability court in Lahore Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in the money laundering reference case registered against them in 2020.

This is a developing story and will be uploaded soon.