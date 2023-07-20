Multiple casualties in New Zealand shooting, gunman killed. 9news.com.au/

A shocking incident unfolded in Auckland, New Zealand, as a lone gunman opened fire at a bustling construction site in the heart of the city.

The rampage resulted in the tragic loss of two lives, and the attacker was found dead. At least six other people were wounded during the shooting incident. Police swiftly responded to the alarming situation, and authorities have confirmed that the threat has been contained and poses no national security risk.

"It was a scary situation for Aucklanders on their Thursday morning commute to work. Please stay at home, avoid travel into the city center," urged Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown in response to the harrowing event.

The shooting occurred on the opening day of the Women's World Cup, an event being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. Despite the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins assured the public that there was no identified political or ideological motivation behind the attack. As a result, the soccer tournament will proceed as planned, and New Zealand's security threat level will remain unchanged.

"Our players and staff are accounted for and safe," confirmed the US national team, currently residing in Auckland for the tournament.

According to police, the gunman was armed with a pump-action shotgun and carried out the attack while moving through the building site. After reaching the upper levels, he confined himself within an elevator shaft and continued to fire shots, leading to his eventual demise.

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris and the leader of the presidential delegation attending the opening ceremony, was confirmed safe by the US embassy.

As authorities continue to investigate the tragic incident, some areas of Auckland remain cordoned off, and ferry services into the city have been canceled. The Italy team's training has been delayed as players are unable to leave their hotel.

Despite the shocking event, both New Zealand and international authorities have expressed their commitment to ensuring public safety and the continuation of the Women's World Cup festivities.

"We are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident," said a police spokesperson.

Details surrounding the motives and circumstances of the shooting are still emerging, and police will provide further updates on injuries and the investigation as information becomes available.