WhatsApp rolls out message reactions feature to more users

A screengrab of a WhatsApp chat showing message reaction option. — WABetaInfo

Meta-owned messenger, WhatsApp, has rolled out the ability to react to messages in a chat to more users owning Android phones, WABetaInfo reported.



The messaging platform had introduced the most anticipated feature, "Message Reactions", for Android users last year. The feature includes six reactions to make the WhatsApp chats more exciting.

"WhatsApp is widely rolling out the message reaction feature within community announcement groups to more beta testers," it stated in its latest article.

— WABetaInfo

As can be seen in this screenshot, the latest update allows some community members to react to messages shared within the community announcement group after installing the latest update from the Google Play Store.

However, the numbers of the reaction sender may remain hidden from other community members with the phone number privacy option.

"Note that there may be some temporary limitations in using this feature, as it may not be available in large communities," WhatsApp news tracker reported.

"Specifically, some users may be unable to react to messages shared within community announcement groups that exceed 1024 participants, even if the feature is available to their accounts."

Those who want to test this feature should make sure they are doing it in a community with less than 1024 community members.

The feature can greatly assist the community admin in gathering feedback on the updates they share. It is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.