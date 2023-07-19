Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce is in its ‘more advanced stage’

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello made the public aware of their split at a much later stage than one might assume.

Frederic J. Siegel, a high-profile divorce attorney who isn’t representing either of the parties, analysed the how the asset division will go down in the proceedings to Page Six.

According to Siegel, it seems that the split between the Modern Family alum, 51, and True Blood actor, 46, “doesn’t look like it’s messy.”

Siegel explained to the outlet that the contract the two signed “probably had what is called a walkaway,” pointing to a prenuptial agreement.

“She keeps what she has and what she earns, and he keeps what he has and what he’s earned,” he added. “So, with a prenup — and without kids [together] — it becomes a much simpler case.”

The Hot Pursuit actress previously revealed in an interview with Howard Stern in 2015 that they were going to sign a prenup.

“He said, ‘Do whatever you want. I’ll sign whatever you want,’” she said of the Magic Mike actor, 46, with whom she wedded in November of that year.

Before they married, the pair moved into a 11,000-square-foot Beverly Hills, which consisted of seven bedrooms for $10.6 million.

The former couple had renovated the property over the years for millions and were simultaneously building a bigger and better home in the same area, according to TMZ.

However, they listed the property last year for a whopping $19.6 million. They relisted it again, coming down, just shy of $18 million.

According to Sigel, the pair is probably at a “more advanced stage [in their divorce] than people would think” as celebrities usually announce the news when they have “already done some of the preliminary work.”