Republicans rally to defend Trump after he reveals target letter in federal probe

Former President Donald Trump. AFP/File

Former President Donald Trump finds himself at the center of controversy once again as he reveals he is the target of a federal probe into efforts to prevent the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.

However, amidst the development, Congressional Republicans have come to his defence, vehemently accusing the Justice Department of pursuing politically motivated investigations to undermine Trump's reputation as he emerges as the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed his suspicions about the investigation, claiming, "President Trump just increased his lead in the polls. So what does the Biden Administration do next? Weaponize government to go after President Biden’s number one opponent."

"This is not equal justice. It’s wrong, and the American public is tired of it."

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, echoed McCarthy's sentiments, saying that this is another example of Joe Biden's weaponized Department of Justice targeting his top political opponent, Donald Trump.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal defender of Trump, dismissed the so-called target letter as "absolute bulls***," asserting that it is a ploy by the Democrats to defeat the former president by "arresting him, smearing him, charging him with ridiculous charges."

Despite the federal grand jury investigation targeting him, Trump remains uncharged, leaving uncertainty about the specific crimes he may face. The probe, overseen by special counsel Jack Smith, focuses on efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power and the certification of the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021. This investigation marks the second one involving Trump that Smith is overseeing, with the former president already facing 37 felony counts stemming from the handling of sensitive government documents.

While some Republican figures rushed to Trump's defense, others seeking the GOP presidential nomination call for a departure from the former president. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed his belief that Trump's actions on January 6 should disqualify him from running again, urging him to suspend his campaign.

Nikki Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations, stressed the need for a "new generational leader," expressing concern about the ongoing distractions and negativity surrounding Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered one of Trump's chief rivals for the nomination, criticized the politicization of the FBI and Justice Department but also voiced disappointment in Trump's response to the January 6 assault.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, another contender for the Republican presidential nomination, condemned Trump's behavior on January 6, asserting that he "doesn't care about our country & our Constitution" and warning that Trump's lies could cost the party in future elections.