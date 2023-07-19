Brighton turns down £70m bid from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo.—AFP

Brighton has once again rejected a bid from Chelsea, this time in the region of £70m, for midfielder Moises Caicedo. The 21-year-old Ecuadorian international had expressed his desire to leave Brighton back in January, with Arsenal showing interest at the time.

Despite Caicedo's request, Brighton stood firm and subsequently secured his commitment by signing him to a contract extension in March, extending his stay at the club until 2027. However, the young midfielder continues to attract significant attention from various Premier League clubs, with Chelsea being the most eager in their pursuit of the talented player.

The upcoming clash between Chelsea and Brighton in the Premier League's pre-season tournament in Philadelphia adds an intriguing subplot to the situation. Caicedo, granted extra time off, will travel directly from Ecuador to the United States, while Brighton's squad is scheduled to fly out on Tuesday.

Caicedo initially joined Brighton in February 2021 from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for a reported fee of £4.5m. However, he did not make any appearances for the team that season. In the first half of the 2021-22 season, Caicedo was loaned out to Beerschot in Belgium before being recalled by Brighton in January 2022. He made his Premier League debut in April 2022 and has since accumulated 53 appearances for Brighton, scoring two goals.

The young midfielder played a vital role in Brighton's successful campaign last season, aiding the team in securing a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and qualifying for the group stage of the Europa League.

Despite Chelsea's substantial bid, Brighton remains resolute in their stance, leaving Caicedo's future uncertain. The midfielder's remarkable talent and potential have attracted significant interest from several top-flight clubs, intensifying the competition for his signature.