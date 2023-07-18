Israel struggles to retrieve treasured artefacts lent to Trump

Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. — AFP

Local media reported Tuesday that Israel is struggling to recover precious artefacts that they lent to the White House in 2019, which included ancient clay lamps for a Hanukkah event during the presidency of Donald Trump which means the artefacts are now at Mar-a-Lago.

According to Haaretz, Israel Hasson, who had been the director of the Israeli Antiquities Authority in 2019, revealed that the antiquities were meant to be kept for a few weeks and he preferred someone to pick them up instead of having them shipped overseas because of the value they hold.

However, the Israeli government's plans to retrieve these items physically went south due to the restrictions that prevailed due to the pandemic leaving the artefacts at the White House.

It was a only few months ago that Israeli authorities discovered that their treasured antiques were now kept at Mar-a-Lago.

Hasson's successor, Eli Eskozido, at the Israeli Antiquities Authority, requested the aid of the Israeli government and Trump’s former US ambassador to Israel in his efforts to retrieve the artefacts which has proved ineffective.

The former US president is currently under fire as he has been sued for his unethical efforts to rig the 2020 elections while fears of indictment loom around him.

The 77-year-old was also criminally indicted for personally handling the classified documents in June that have now been retrieved by the authorities, yet still thinks he’s entitled to the sensitive material.

Rolling Stone reported late last month that it became evident that he would be charged with hoarding the records he was demanding his attorneys figure out how to get "my documents" back after the authorities had collected them.

In light of Trump's recent actions of keeping national secrets in boxes carelessly packed in ballrooms and toilets, the Israeli Antiquities Authority is concerned about recovering the antiquities and wondering where Trump may be keeping them on his Palm Beach estate.

One source told Haaretz they wouldn’t be surprised if “the items Israel seeks are also eventually found in some bathroom.”