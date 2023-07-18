China's Xi promises to forge closer ties with Algeria as it applies to join BRICS

China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune after a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 18, 2023. — AFP

As Beijing seeks to diversify its energy supply, President Xi Jinping of China promised on Tuesday to strengthen ties with Algeria during a meeting with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the gas-exporting North African country.



Monday marked the start of Tebboune's first state visit to China — lasting five days — since becoming president in late 2019.

Algeria, which exports more natural gas than any other country in Africa, has applied to join the BRICS economic bloc, which also includes China and Russia, and sees itself as a challenger to Western hegemony.

"China is ready to work with Algeria to strengthen strategic communications, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and ensure the steady and long-term development of China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership," Xi told Tebboune on Tuesday, according to a pool report, as the two met at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

Tebboune thanked Xi for China's support in Algeria's bids to join BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, saying "China is our most important friend and will help us achieve national development".

Significant investments from China have been made in the energy sector of Algeria, including a production-sharing agreement between Sinopec and Sonatrach of Algeria.

According to the Algeria Press Service, a delegation of Sonatrach executives travelled to China in May to discuss energy cooperation and sign a gas supply agreement with Chinese partners.

Tebboune has made joining the BRICS a priority in terms of foreign policy, and the president stated last year that his nation satisfies "a good part" of the requirements with regard to economics.

The Algerian president participated in a BRICS virtual summit at the end of June, when Russian President Vladimir Putin called on leaders of the group to cooperate in the face of "selfish actions" from the West.

The 77-year-old Algerian leader visited Russia last month, reaching an agreement with Putin to deepen their two countries' "strategic partnership".

Algeria, a major gas supplier to energy-hungry Europe, has maintained warm ties with both its European neighbours and Moscow, despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.