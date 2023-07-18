Critics praise Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' as a triumph of animation

Hayao Miyazaki, the renowned co-founder of Studio Ghibli, has made a highly anticipated comeback with his latest film, "The Boy and the Heron" (also known as "How Do You Live?"). This marks Miyazaki's first directorial effort in ten years, and the film has already garnered immense praise from Japanese critics. The movie premiered in Japan on July 14 and is slated for an international release in late 2023.

Inspired by Yoshino Genzaburo's 1937 novel, "The Boy and the Heron" follows the transformative journey of a young boy as he navigates a coming-of-age experience while living with his uncle after the loss of his father. Miyazaki dedicated the film to his own grandson, infusing it with personal significance.

Miyazaki's unwavering dedication to hand-drawn animation over CGI is evident in "The Boy and the Heron," which stands as a testament to his artistic vision. Studio Ghibli opted for a minimalistic marketing approach reminiscent of earlier generations, relying solely on a poster and title to spark curiosity and imagination.

Early reviews from Japanese critics have overwhelmingly praised the film, lauding Miyazaki's visionary storytelling. The BBC review commends the movie for encompassing Miyazaki's distinctive themes and visual delights akin to his beloved works such as "Kiki's Delivery Service" and "Spirited Away."

GKIDS, the distributor of Studio Ghibli films internationally, has generated immense anticipation among global audiences as they prepare to release "The Boy and the Heron" later this year.