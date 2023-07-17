Did beachgoers stumble upon dead mermaid?

This picture shows the remains believed to be of a mermaid. — Facebook/Bobbi-lee Oates

People have expressed shock over the photos of an unknown creature that was spotted at an Australian beach that were posted on a Facebook group called Marine Biology, by a user named Bobbi-Lee Oates.

She claims that while visiting Long Beach in Queensland, Australia, she came across the skeleton that she then took photos of, which showed its ribs, a skull, and a long bone among the skeletal remains that are lying on the sand.

We found this on Long Beach Keppel Sands in Queensland, and I was wondering if anyone knew what it was or who I could contact to find out for sure.

Numerous users of social media have attempted to define the creature's identity, which has resulted in some interesting responses garnered by the images.

“Doesn't look like a marine animal. It's got a leg. It's also very hairy,” a person said.

Someone else commented, "Likely a dolphin of some sort. The snout is tucked under the neck, and the head is turned back towards the body. Highly decomposed, but not completely. The flukes' appearance of being cut off in a straight line worries me.

According to one user, it is a "mermaid," while another claimed it resembles an "iguana." Oates claimed that the creature's skull resembled a human skull, which confused some of the others.

“We were driving along the beach looking for a campsite, and we couldn’t help but notice how much the skull looked to be in the shape of a human’s. So we instantly stopped from the confusion as to what the hell could this be, and why does this look like a human skull?” Oates told the New York Post.

The skeleton, according to Oates, was about six feet long and had a "human-shaped skull with an elongated jawline and hair that resembled cow or kangaroo colour, but with hair missing in many places from decomposition."

The creature "definitely looks like a small cetacean to me," according to Rob Deaville, project manager at the Zoological Society of London for the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme.

According to the report, Deaville claimed that because he was unfamiliar with the region, he was unable to provide more information about the species.