Prince George issued warning for not serving in military: ‘Serious mistake’

Prince George, the King Charles grandson and second in line to British throne, has been issued a warning for not serving in the military before becoming the King.



The warning has been issued amid claims Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son could break centuries-old royal tradition as the future monarch likely won’t join the armed forces before becoming the king.

While sharing her opinion over the claims on GB News, per Entertainment Daily, former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe warned, “I think it’s a very, very big mistake, and I wonder how far they’ve thought this through and if Prince William has discussed this thoroughly with the King.”

The royal commentator also explained the reason for a monarch serving in the military as the head of the armed forces.

She said, “Now if they’re asking men to go out and fight and die, and they themselves have never so much as served in a peacetime military faction, then inevitably they won’t have the same degree of respect and loyalty.”

The royal expert went on to say if this was a serious decision it was the ‘wrong one’.

Ann requested King Charles to have a “serious conversation” with heir to throne Prince William on it.

According to reports, George’s grandfather King Charles and father Prince William have also served in the military.

Even late Queen Elizabeth spent five months in the British military services.