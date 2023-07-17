Madonna's former beau speaks of her health scare: 'Can't see her slowing down'

Pete Kentes, ex-boyfriend of Queen of Pop Madonna, spoke about the popstar following her health scare.

In a chat with The Sun, Kentes said the Hung Up singer will come back stronger after suffering the deadly bacterial infection and will have a tour of a lifetime.

Kentes said Madonna "won't allow anything to get in her way" and will "never slow down,” adding, that she will give her fans a tour to remember.

"Madonna will conquer this illness and have a successful tour. She's always been full of energy, out-working other performers, and I can't see her ever slowing down,” Kentes said.

The Material Girl hitmaker first came across Kentes at the University of Michigan when she was only 19 and was studying dance while Kentes was an instructor.

"Madonna created herself. She won't allow anything to get in her way,” he added of his former girlfriend.

"This was a girl who could go out clubbing all night when I knew her and would be ready to start ballet class at 7.30am. She'll be like Mae West. She'll always be a headliner."

Madonna was hospitalized after she collapsed due to the bacterial infection last month, however, she is back home now.

Taking to Instagram, Madonna updated her fans about her health, writing, "Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love."

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she added.