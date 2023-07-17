'Coldplay' vocalist Chris Martin fulfills fan's wish as he plays 'Barbie girl' amid concert

'Coldplay' performed live in Amsterdam on July 16

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin fulfilled his fan's wish during his live concert as he performed Barbie girl on stage in Amsterdam.

Popular band Coldplay band performed live in Amsterdam on July 16 where they called up two lucky concertgoers from the crowd on the stage to sit next to the lead vocalist at the mic.

Martin’s beloved fan made a special request to 'Play Barbie girl.' However, the Sky Full of Star singer was confused hearing the request, but he still acted like a gentleman and tried singing the song for his fan's happiness.

Puzzled, Martin asked the fan: “Who comes to a Coldplay show and asks for Barbie Girl?” He also excused beforehand to the female fan if incase he fails to amuse her, mentioning that he haven’t heard the song for almost 30 years now.

“I haven’t heard this for, like, 30 years, but I’ll try”, the singer added.

The Fix You singer tried to play the tune on his piano. It was truly a treat for the audiences hearing Martin sing ‘Life in plastic, it’s fantastic’.

However, he did get a bit stuck in between with the lyrics, but he also admitted that his memory is sketchy, reports Metro.co.uk.

Chris Martin then stroked a high five with the fan saying: “Barbie Girl, done, complete.”



