Mask of Zorro star Antonio Banderas discusses Steven Spielberg’s prediction

Antonio Banderas has recently discussed about Steven Spielberg’s prediction on the set of 1998 movie The Mask of Zorro on occasion of 25th anniversary.



The movie, which was directed by Martin Campbell and produced by Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, was a blockbuster hit and earned $94 million in the U.S. and $250 million worldwide.

In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Banderas recalled one on-set conversation with Spielberg that completely changed his career.

“Steven Spielberg said to me once when we were shooting, ‘This is probably going to be one of the last Westerns shot in the way the Westerns were shot in the old days, with real scenes with real horses, where everything is real, [real] sword fighting, no CGI.’ Everything was [practical],” stated the actor.

Banderas shared, “And he said, ‘But things are going to change. They’re going to change and they’re gonna change fast. And so, you should be proud of this movie.’”

The Desperado actor revealed, “And I am, probably even more now than at the time that I was doing it. I don’t know if I was absolutely conscious when I was doing Zorro that it was going to have an impact.”

“The impact that it’s had, and especially after 25 years,” remarked the Puss in Boots actor.

Banderas added, “It was a very beautiful adventure movie with a lot of ingredients that made it shine in a very beautiful way. I have nothing but good memories.”

Meanwhile, the actor later reprised the role in 2005’s The Legend of Zorro. However, the sequel wasn’t as successful as the first movie.