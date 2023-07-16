Rescue workers recover 9 bodies stuck in flooded tunnel in South Korea

South Korean rescue workers search for missing persons near a bus along a deluged road leading to an underground tunnel where some 15 cars were trapped in flood waters after heavy rains in Cheongju on July 16, 2023. — AFP

Nine bodies were recovered by rescuers in Cheongju, South Korea, from cars stuck inside a flooded tunnel after days of persistent rain caused many buildings to become submerged in water, trapping many people inside.

Authorities have reported that up to 37 fatalities may have occurred so far as a result of the heavy rains, landslides, and power outages that plunged the majority of the nation into darkness.

Nine people are reportedly missing, according to earlier reports from the authorities.

Although the number of people trapped inside the 685-meter-long submerged tunnel in the town of Osong is unknown, it is reported that 15 vehicles are there.

While nine people were rescued on Saturday, some bodies were found on a bus.

South Korean emergency workers search for survivors on a flooded road leading to an underground tunnel where some 19 cars were trapped by flood waters after heavy rains in Cheongju on July 15, 2023. — AFP

In the hilly regions of the North Gyeongsang region, where landslides destroyed long-standing homes, additional fatalities were reported.

According to reports, South Korea experienced a Saturday rainfall total of nearly 300mm (11.8in).

The country typically receives 1,000mm (39.4in) to 1,800mm (70.9in) of precipitation per year, most of which falls during the summer, according to the Korean Meteorological Association.

Due to evacuations by various local governments, thousands of residents have been impacted. Han Duck-soo, the prime minister, also requested assistance from the armed forces.According to reports, more than 6,000 residents have been evacuated after the Goesan Dam, also in North Chungcheong, began to overflow.



Areas and residences lying low were flooded, leaving residents confined to their homes.

A landslide incident Friday caused a train — with no passengers — to derail in North Chungcheong, in which one person was hurt.

South Korea’s rail operator, Korail, announced the suspension of all slow trains and some bullet trains, saying other bullet services would be disrupted.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast more rainfall through Wednesday next week. It also issued a warning that the weather conditions pose a "grave danger".

Similar acute weather conditions and devastations have caused inundation and landslides in other countries, such as India, China, and Japan, in the past few weeks.

According to scientists, a warming atmosphere caused by climate change makes extreme rainfall more likely.