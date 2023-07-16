Surprise friendship: Lewis Capaldi, Emma Watson spotted together at Wimbledon

Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson were all smiles as they were spotted immersed in a deep conversation

Lewis Capaldi was seen next to surprising guest Emma Watson as they sat together in the stands for the second to last day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. They were as chatty as ever as they enjoyed watching the Women’s Final.

The pair showed off multiple poses for the many cameras as Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova went up against Ons from Tunisia. They were all smiles as they were spotted immersed in a seemingly deep conversation.

Soon after, fans took to social media to show their shock about the unlikely crossover as one fan penned: “Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson is such a random crossover, but an enjoyable one nonetheless,” while another added: “@LewisCapaldi sitting with Emma Watson, unexpected wholesome crossover.”

A third fan also commented: “Emma Watson next to Lewis Capaldi is something I didn’t see coming.”

Joining them in attendance at the game were other big names including Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra. The game ended with Marketa Vondrousova defeating Ons and taking home the Venus Rosewater Dish along with an impressive amount of £2.35 million.