Simu Liu believes 'Barbie' film will challenge gender norms, break down barriers

Actor Simu Liu, known for his role as one of the Ken characters alongside Ryan Gosling in the upcoming live-action Barbie film, believes that the movie will challenge traditional gender norms.

Liu believes that Barbie will break down barriers and challenge the heteronormative idea of gender.

Speaking to Screenrant, Liu reflected on his personal history, explaining that growing up, he was taught that certain toys and colors were not meant for boys.

“I didn’t really have a relationship with Barbie in the past, you know? I don’t know about you, but I grew up in a society where traditional gender norms were pretty heavily enforced and were pretty prevalent. [We] were taught from a very young age, ‘Boys don’t play with that,’ and, ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’ Colors became gendered; toys became gendered — all of these rules were imposed on us. And so, Barbie was not my toy. That’s, like, on the other team."

However, being a part of the Barbie film has allowed him to explore self-expression and challenge societal expectations.

Liu hopes that the film will inspire audiences to question and redefine what is considered gendered.

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written with Noah Baumbach features an ensemble cast, including Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and other talented actors such as Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell. The film is set to release on July 21, 2023.