Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out for 'tennis date' at Wimbledon Championship

Priyanka Chopra was last in film 'Love Again'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went out on a tennis date at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London.

Chopra and Jonas were a part of the women's final in which Marketa Simkova had a fantastic victory against her opponent.

The duo's outfits didn't match but their vibe surly did. The American singer shared a bunch of photos from their tennis date. He gave a special mention to his ladylove and also gave a special shoutout to the winner.

The Quantico actress wore a green, black, and grey coloured outfit with black leggings and matching heels.

Meanwhile, Jonas wore a camel-colored coloured patterened suit with a matching tie. He wore brown formal shoes along with his outfit.

The caption on the post read: "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my (heart emoticon). Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Amazon Prime series Citadel. She also appeared in the romantic movie Love Again, in which Nick Jonas made a cameo appearance.

