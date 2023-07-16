Ons Jabeur reveals what Kate Middleton told her after Wimbledon defeat

Heartbroken Ons Jabeur has disclosed Kate Middleton’s sweet words after the Princess of Wales gave her a warm embrace and handed her the runners-up trophy at Wimbledon.



According to a report by AFP, when asked what Kate Middleton told her following the 6-4, 6-4 loss to Marketa Vondrousova, Ons said: "Same thing after last year.

"To encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a Grand Slam, win a Wimbledon. Obviously she was very nice."

Later, taking to social media, Kate Middleton, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, said, “And Ons Jabeur you can keep your head held high after a tournament to be proud of.”

Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur was so disconsolate after her shock Wimbledon final defeat on Saturday that she told Kate Middleton, that "hugs are always welcome".

"She didn´t know if she wants to give me a hug or not. I told her hugs are always welcome from me. That was a very nice moment and she´s always nice to me," Jabeur said after losing a second successive Wimbledon final.