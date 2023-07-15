Meghan Markle baffled by ‘obsession’ Prince Harry shares with King Charles

Meghan Markle seemingly cannot fathom a particular habit that her husband Prince Harry has picked up from his father, King Charles.

Charles, who is a known advocate of protecting the environment, made sure that his sons picked up on some important habits in a bid to help the planet.

In a documentary for BBC, the Duke of Sussex revealed that this environmentally-friendly habit imparted to him by his father left his wife Meghan Markle baffled.



“He's a stickler for turning lights off and that’s now something that I’m obsessed with as well,” Harry said of his father. “Which is insane because actually, my wife goes 'Well, why turn the lights off? You know it's dark.’”

Harry continued, “I go ‘we only need one light, we don’t need like six,’ and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he’s making, every single person can do. And I think that’s one of the key lessons certainly that I felt that he taught us.”

Prince William also agreed with his younger brother, admitting that he too picked up on this little habit.

“I know I’ve got serious OCD on light switches now which is terrible,” the Prince of Wales confessed at the time.

The monarch previously expressed his pride that his sons have taken the mission of protecting the environment forward.

Last year, Charles penned an essay about Climate Change for Newsweek, in which he penned, “As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat.”

He continued, “Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference.”

Of Harry, he said, “My younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero.”