VIDEO: India launches Chandrayaan-3 rocket

Aiming to become the fourth country to achieve a controlled landing on the moon, India launched the Chandrayaan-3 rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.



Russia, the United States, and China have achieved such landings.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) LVM3 launch rocket blasted off from the country's main spaceport in the southern state, leaving behind a plume of smoke and fire, television footage showed.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is designed to deploy a lander and rover near the moon's south pole around August 23.

Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, approximately 14 Earth days.

Only three other space agencies — the United States, the former Soviet Union and China — have touched down a lander on the moon's surface. None have landed near the lunar south pole.

The third Chandrayaan, which means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit, includes a 2-metre-tall lander designed to deploy a rover near the lunar south pole, where it is expected to remain functional for two weeks running a series of experiments.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2020 successfully deployed an orbiter, but its lander and rover were destroyed in a crash near where the Chandrayan-3 will attempt a touchdown.