'House of the Dragon' remains unscathed from SAG-AFTRA strike

'House of the Dragon' season 2 shoot to continue amid actors strike

After the SAG-AFTRA strike call, many TV shows came to a screeching halt, but not HBO's House of the Dragon.

Why?

For one, the Emmy-nominated series has British actors who are not obliged to follow the SAG-AFTRA contracts, per Deadline.

While the other reason is Equity, the British trading union whose laws blocked them from joining international strikes.

Equity and SAG-AFTRA jointly issued a statement calling the actors working on equity shows to work as usual.

Before adding that, the British union backs the American actor's strike.

"SAG-AFTRA's claim to the producers contains many critical elements for performers on their agreements," the statement continued.

"The key elements of the claim are longstanding, shared fights for our unions –issues like pay and residual payments. But SAG-AFTRA, like Equity, is also bravely facing head-on existential questions on issues like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the rise in virtual auditions and self-tapes.

Securing fairness in pay, terms, and conditions is critical whether they be with traditional producers, or new global streamers, and with new modes of making and distributing work to a global audience."

Meanwhile, the British union has declared full support to its American counterpart

The statement added, "Equity stands full square behind our sister union in their claim and the action their Board has agreed to take.

Equity, too, is experiencing bullish engagers attempting to undermine its collectively bargained agreements. SAG-AFTRA has our total solidarity in this fight."

In April, the Game of Thrones prequel Season 2 shoot started with hints from the cast suggesting the work will continue till December.

HBO, meanwhile, announced the House of the Dragon will return in 2024.