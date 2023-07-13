Strike looms as SAG-AFTRA contract negotiations conclude without deal

Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists' (SAG-AFTRA) negotiations with studios have concluded without a deal or an extension, indicating an imminent strike.

The union's contract officially expired at midnight, and the negotiating committee has unanimously recommended a strike, according to Variety.

The union's national board is expected to meet on Thursday morning to call for a strike, which would halt scripted film and TV production by the companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Fran Drescher, the president of SAG-AFTRA, expressed disappointment with the AMPTP's responses to key issues, describing them as "insulting and disrespectful."

The AMPTP expressed disappointment in the outcome and claimed that SAG-AFTRA dismissed their offers, putting the industry at financial risk. The union seeks a streaming residual formula and regulations on the use of artificial intelligence.

The studios have been unwilling to disclose viewership data, leading SAG-AFTRA to propose using metrics from third-party data firm Parrot Analytics. The union emphasized streaming and AI as core issues in the negotiations, citing the erosion of compensation and the need to protect actors' identities and talent from exploitation.

Moreover, the union's membership has urged leadership to take a firm stance, and actors have been joining writers on picket lines in recent days.

In early June, SAG-AFTRA members voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike authorization.