Sex pics scandal: New allegations against Huw Edwards

BBC presenter Huw Edwards — embroiled in the grim scandal of explicit pictures involving a UK-based teenager — is faced with fresh allegations of "inappropriate behaviour" at the workplace, just a day after being introduced to the world as the main character in the case.



Vicky Flind, the wife of the seasoned broadcaster, identified him as the unnamed BBC presenter who is accused of paying a young person more than £35,000 in exchange for "sex pics".

However, she also revealed that, amidst the recent allegations, Edwards was hospitalised for a serious mental health episode, adding that he would address the allegations once he recovered.

The accusations against Edwards are not limited to the current scandal, and he is facing "yet more allegations" from his colleagues at the UK-based broadcaster, BBC reported.

Three people — two current colleagues and a former BBC staff member — have come forward claiming to have received "inappropriate" messages from the presenter.

While one said they were messaged in a flirtatious manner, another claimed the messages they had received were "an abuse of power".

While The Sun, the newspaper which was first to report the explosive allegations against an unnamed BBC presenter of paying money to a 17-year-old now 20, said it has "no plans" to publish further allegations, two of the UK's police forces quit plans to take action against Edwards.

Backing off from pursuing an action, the Metropolitan Police and South Wales Police looked at allegations against the BBC presenter and both said there was no information to indicate criminal offences had been committed, Sky News reported.

Despite the latest allegations, the Met Police said its specialist crime command "concluded their assessment and have determined there is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed".

Meanwhile, the South Wales Police said it was in contact with representatives of the Met and the BBC and "no criminality was identified" in the case.