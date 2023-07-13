Reese Witherspoon details major differences in split with Ryan Phillippe vs Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon has learnt her lessons from the past as she detailed her recent divorce from husband, Jim Toth, which she announced back in March.

The Legally Blonde star, 47, dished to Harper’s Bazaar in a candid interview that she made sure that this time around she had the “ability” to control the situation unlike her previous divorce with first husband Ryan Phillippe.

“When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control,” she told the outlet about her split in 2006.

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening.”

She continued, “Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable.”

Witherspoon and Toth who tied the knot in 2011 at her California ranch called it quits after 12 years of marriage.

The couple share 10-year-old son Tennessee, of whom Witherspoon said was the pair’s “biggest priority” as they “navigate” their divorce proceedings.

The actress also shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she was married for seven years.