Inside Margot Robbie’s ‘enchanting’ look from the ’60s at ‘Barbie’ London premiere

Margot Robbie stepped on to the pink red carpet reimagining another Barbie from the ’60s for the London premiere of the upcoming movie held on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023.



This time around, Robbie recreated the iconic look from the Barbie Enchanted Evening 1960 Fashion Doll which came out in 1960.



The dress was a custom-made corset pale pink gown was created by Vivienne Westwood which featured a white trimmed neckline, which had a rosette at her hip attached to the flowing train. The gown also included a huge off-the-shoulder ruffled collar and white opera-length gloves, via Elle.



For her accessories, Robbie was decked with a triple strand pearl choker and single pearl studs. Her hair was styled in a loose yet elegant up-do. Her makeup was kept sophisticated with a shimmery eye look and a pink lip, similar to the Mattel doll.



The Wolf of Wall Street actress, along with her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have been working together to bring the several eras of the Mattel doll to the promotional events for the movie. The Aussie actress has been wearing custom made reimaginings of the doll’s most famous looks, which have been commissioned multiple designers to create including Versace.



Robbie’s co-star, Ryan Gosling was dressed in a pastel green suit with a white button-down, completing the look with white shoes.

Meanwhile, director Greta Gerwig also arrived in theme in a shimmering pink gown with paired with a bedazzled clutch and a glittering choker.

Previously, Robbie paid homage to another Barbie from the ’60s, Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture strapless gown, for the film’s Los Angeles premiere over the weekend.