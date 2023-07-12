Twitter, ChatGPT back after thousands report outage

This representational picture shows the icons of Twitter and ChatGPT. — AFP/File

Twitter services appeared to be back online following a brief outage on Wednesday, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, and OpenAI reported that logins for its well-known chatbot ChatGPT were starting to work.

Downdetector calculated that there were roughly 252 instances of users reporting issues with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform after receiving up to 6,064 reports.

Some ChatGPT logins have reportedly started working, according to OpenAI. Later, it was discovered that there was a bug causing some users to experience the "Failed to get service status" error.

Users had previously complained that their requests for clarification were not being met.

Over 5,500 users from all over the world reported problems with the service within a few hours, according to Downdetector, a website that monitors outages, which first noted the OpenAI chatbot problem at around 6:10pm, according to the Hindustan Times.

Users, however, flocked to social media sites to air their complaints.

"It looks like ChatGPT is down and causing errors such as request timeouts. Now you need to use this little thing called brain or old good Google," a user wrote.

On submitting any chat to the AI bot, it displayed, "Oops! Our systems are a bit busy at the moment, please take a break and try again soon." Users faced problems with both the website and the application.