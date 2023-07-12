Six wounded amid tragic collision of £190k Lamborghini Urus and Royal Mail van in Beckton, east London

This picture shows the damaged vehicles involved in the crash in Beckton, east London. — The Sun/EPA/File

A Lamborghini and a Royal Mail van collided in east London, resulting in at least six injuries. Witnesses documented the Beckton accident, including the moment the cars collided and its aftermath, on video.

Following the collision on Tuesday night, pieces of the van and the blue supercar, which cost an estimated £185,000, were left all over Royal Dock Road.

According to the police, six people had non-life-threatening injuries that were treated at a hospital.

The Evening Standard speculates that the light blue Urus may have been carrying some teenage boys to their end-of-year prom when it collided. A Royal Mail employee and two young men wearing suits appeared to be hurt in pictures taken after the incident.

The newspaper also reported that one of the boys was being cuddled in a foil blanket while receiving comfort from his friends.

According to a Scotland Yard spokesperson, officers were called at 7:22pm, and crews from the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were also present.

"Six people were taken to hospital where their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening. There have been no arrests, and inquiries are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

Six ambulance crews and paramedics were involved in the incident, according to a London Ambulance Service spokesperson.

Response officers, a Command Support Team (CST), and its Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended an air ambulance from London and the team, Sky News reported.

"We treated six patients at the scene. We took two of the patients to a major trauma centre and the other four to local hospitals," the spokesperson added.

Following the incident, roads were closed, and photos from later on Tuesday night showed Royal Dock Road to be deserted.