Here is how redesigned WhatsApp interface looks

This photo illustration shows a woman checking the settings of the messaging application WhatsApp, in Bangalore on October 25, 2022. — AFP

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has tweaked its interface with some enhancements to give a better experience to the users, WABetaInfo reported.



The redesigned interface is finally available to iOS users with the latest version update released on the App Store.

As per the WhatsApp news tracker, the new interface will deliver the users a unique experience as a translucent tab and navigation bar have been added to the app.

It may be noted that a similar interface with a translucent effect was previously available to iOS 7 users but was discontinued for unknown reasons.

However, the translucent interface was rolled out for iPhone users with the latest version update on the App Store, the WhatsApp news tracker said, confirming the release.

"We can now confirm that a tweaked interface is finally available to more users with the latest update of the app from the App Store," it added.

— WABetaInfo

As shown in the screenshot, the users can check if the translucent effect is available to them by opening any section of the app. However, restarting the app is a must after installing the update to make the update enabled.

Those who still haven't received the update may receive it in the coming weeks.