Harry Styles romance rumours with Taylor Russell fuel up after latest Vienna concert

Harry Styles rumoured relationship with Taylor Russell has fueled up more after his latest concert in Vienna.

According to the Daily Mail, Taylor attended the singer’s concert in Vienna on Saturday.

Their relationship rumours emerged after the Canadian-born actor was spotted sitting in the VIP tent of the As It Was singer’s concert in London last month.

The Bones and All actress danced her heart out that night at the concert wearing a sleeveless white shirt, reports.

The entertainment portal also reported that the 28-year-old actress was spotted in Vienna before the former One Direction band member’s concert.

A picture has been making rounds on Twitter where Taylor can be seen wearing the same white outfit and standing with a man who appears to look like Harry in the photo.

In June, the rumoured couple was spotted leaving an art museum together in London while walking hand-in-hand. The duo is, however, tight-lipped about their alleged romance and has yet to make any announcement.

Harry Styles last dated Olivia Wilde from January 2021 until their split in November 2022.