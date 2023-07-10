'Bawaal' becomes subject to controversy for having references of 'World War II, 'Hitler'

'Bawaal' is going to have it's world premiere at Eiffel Tower

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Bawaal has garnered controversy for having references to World War II and Hitler; the director has finally responded over the matter.

To clarify, director Nitesh said: “While creating a character, you can go back and look at the events and incidents which can play an important role in the overall arc of that character and the relationship in general. “

“It’s not just about Hitler. There are many more things that you may not have seen in the trailer. Every incident has been very carefully chosen that can have an impact on the overall arc.”

He also elaborated on how and why he chose a few instances from the war and why he had to include Hitler in it.

“World War II is humongous. There’s so much that had happened and you can’t take everything.”

“You’ve to pick and choose things which would probably impact the journey of the characters and that’s precisely why it [World War II as a backdrop] has been taken.”

“Hitler also happens to be a part of it and you can’t not have him in World War II.”

Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is set to stream on Amazon Prime on July 21, reports News 18.