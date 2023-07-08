Global temperatures break record for hottest day third time in a week

People shelter from the sun under umbrellas after visiting the Forbidden City during a heatwave in Beijing on June 24, 2023. — AFP

Following previous predictions that the temperatures may rise, the global average temperature has risen once again, breaking the record for the world's hottest day for the third time within the same week, according to unofficial records.

A group of US scientists examined the data and found that the average global temperature on Thursday was 17.23 °C. It surpasses the previous record of 17.01 °C, which was overtaken just one day later by a reading of 17.18 °C on average.

Scientists contend that both the El Niño weather pattern and climate change brought on by human activity are to blame for the rise in temperatures.

The El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, is the most significant change in the climate system anywhere on Earth. Every three to seven years, it goes through a warming phase in which the tropical Pacific's warmer waters rise to the surface and release heat into the atmosphere.

"Climate scientists aren't surprised about the global daily temperature record being broken, but we are very concerned," Friederike Otto, senior lecturer in climate science at Imperial College London, said.

"It should be a wake-up call for anyone who thinks the world needs more oil and gas," she added.

Although the previous record was broken in August 2016, experts warn that many societies have not yet developed the necessary defences against extreme heat and its effects on both people and the environment.

Researchers from the University of Maine use a tool called the Climate Reanalyzer to estimate global temperatures using computer modelling, air balloon, satellite, and surface measurements.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) cannot confirm records partly derived from computer simulations, as the BBC reported.

"But we recognise that we are in a warm period due to climate change," NOAA said.

However, scientists warned that it is "uncommonly hot and it is likely the records will continue to be broken this summer."

"El Niño hasn't peaked yet and summer is still in full swing in the Northern Hemisphere, so it wouldn't be surprising if the daily temperature record is broken again and again in 2023," Dr Paulo Ceppi, lecturer in climate science at Imperial College London, said.

Moreover, global temperatures are expected to increase heatwaves and wildfires, with last month being the hottest on record.

In the UK, record-high June temperatures led to fish deaths and threatened insect survival. Climate change makes June heat more than twice as likely.

According to the BBC, North Africa and China are experiencing scorching heat, while southern Europe could face over 60 days of dangerous conditions.

Higher-than-average heat affects crops and wildfires. Governments are committed to reducing carbon emissions to reach net zero, but global temperatures will only stabilise once the world reaches net zero.