Holly Willoughby announces mother-in-law’s death with touching tribute

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby announced her mother-in-law’s death in an Instagram post on Saturday. The presenter, 42, praised her late mother-in-law’s “guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco.”
Holly posted a selfie of the two beaming as they raised a glass together: “Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself…”
“Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister… Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco.”
“Thank you for raising the incredible man I'm married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace…Love you.”
Holly’s friends shared condolences in the comments, with Vanessa Feltz writing: “I am so terribly sorry to hear of Sandra's passing.”
“I had such a memorable conversation with her. She exuded wisdom kindness and warmth. Sending love to you Dan and the whole family.”
Kate Thornton added: “Beautiful words for a truly beautiful and remarkable woman. I'm so sorry she's no longer with you. Sending my heartfelt condolences.”
Nicole Appleton wrote: “Ahh darling. Sending you all soo much love. Sandra was just wonderful.”
Craig Doyle, Holly's This Morning co-star said: “I am so sorry for your loss Holly. Condolences to Dan and all the family.”
