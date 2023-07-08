Prince Harry seems fed with new life in US?

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry does not seem happy with his new life in the US as he's thinking about a career overhaul.

Meghan Markle's hubby Harry has 'never been a fan of celebrity life' and will soon get rid of it to focus on 'passion projects', a culture and brand expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex will be hoping to steer clear of the limelight in order to focus on personal passion projects, culture and brand expert Rochelle White has told The Mirror.

Rochelle White has claimed that the 38-year-old is "planning to take a step back" from his and Meghan Markle's joint career moves in the entertainment industry as he "has never really wanted to be in the spotlight ".

The expert added: "I feel that this is pretty much on brand for him," she said, adding: "Meghan is used to being in the public eye before she even got with Harry, and I feel that out of both of them, she is the one that everyone would want to speak to and work with."

Meanwhile, Rochelle explained that Harry's wife Meghan Markle's experience in the limelight could help her "become a brand and build on what she started in regards to her blog, The Tig, and build on that".

Rochelle appeared defending the former Suits star at one stage, saying: "No matter what people say, she has got fans and people who are influenced by her style and life, and this could work well."

Turning her thoughts back to Harry, Rochelle acknowledged that he was happily "letting his wife become a celebrity" as he had other desires, adding that "looking at past behaviour, I feel that Harry has never been a fan of the 'celebrity life', and I can see him working and doing things that mean more to him and that he enjoys."

"He's been open enough to make that clear, and I don't want to say he will be doing passion projects, but I don't think it will be far from it,"

This comes after Meghan and Harry's exit from Spotify and Netflix warnings as the video streaming service asked the couple to come up with "more great ideas" if they wanted to take home $ 50 million (£40million) in outstanding fees.