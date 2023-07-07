Candace Cameron Bure refutes Miss Benny’s claims about homophobia on ‘Fuller House’





Candace Cameron Bure has denied accusations that she tried to get Miss Benny, a guest star on the Netflix series Fuller House, fired from the show.

Glamorous alum Miss Benny posted a TikTok video on Thursday in which she recounted a purported incident.

According to her, she was informed that her character, Casey, Fuller House's first openly gay character, was in danger of being written off the show because "one of the Tanner sisters" was "very publicly not for the girls."

Miss Benny, who came out as transgender in June, recounted in a TikTok video that she was once cautioned by the writers and the studio about a person who allegedly tried to get her character, Casey, removed from Fuller House as they did not want a queer character on the show. She also mentioned being told that this person's fan base might attack her.

Though Miss Benny did not mention the actress by name in the video, she used the hashtag "#candacebure."

In response to the allegations, Bure, 47, denied the claims and stated in a statement to PEOPLE that she had minimal interaction with Miss Benny on the show. She added that she only wishes the best for the Glamorous star.

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” said Bure, who played DJ Tanner on Full House and Fuller House.

"Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show.”