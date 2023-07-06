Cargo ship fire kills two, injures five at Port Newark in New Jersey

The "Grande Coaster Eadoirio" cargo ship on fire at the Elizabeth Marine Terminal in Port Newark, New Jersey. — YouTube/@CBS NEWYORK

Two firefighters lost their lives while five others sustained injuries during a battle with intense fire that broke out in a cargo ship loaded with automobiles at Port Newark in New Jersey.

According to the Newark Fire Department, the fire led to two mayday calls after the emergency crews started coming to the post at about 9:30pm, reported NY Times.

The firefighters who were killed were identified as Augusto “Augie” Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks Jr, 49.

“These were two of our best,” Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark said on Thursday. He said that both of them did not hesitate to rush into the fire.

“Our members went in, like we always do, to try to make a bad situation better,” said Chief Rufus Jackson of the Newark Fire Department.



“We think, and we hope, that each day we go out, that we return,” he added. “This is an ultimate sacrifice.”

Three other firefighters were hospitalised after suffering from burn injuries while two members of the Elizabeth Fire Department were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The ship named Grande Costa d’Avorio was carrying 1,200 new and used cars, vans and trucks and 157 containers apart from the crew, said the Grimaldi Group. They added that it did not have any electric cars or hazardous cargo nor any fuel was spilled.

Offering its condolences, Grimaldi expressed regrets over the death and said that its "thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with their families and team currently.”

“At this time,” the company continued, “it is not known how the fire started but the company will undertake a full investigation in close cooperation with all relevant authorities.”