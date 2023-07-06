Threads spins out quirky marketing stunt to tie in users from Instagram

This representational picture shows a smartphone displaying Threads logo against Instagram logo. — AFP/File

If you have noticed strange little numbers recently starting to appear on people's Instagram profiles, don't panic because it is just the Threads app's latest attempt to lure people away from Instagram.

The Instagram profiles of users who sign up for Meta's Twitter rival app, which was just launched in the US and the UK, are being automatically tagged with badges.

The badges feature the Threads logo next to a number, which essentially shows how quickly you downloaded the app after it launched. This allows Meta to take a major dig at Twitter in the wake of the whole blue tick controversy.

If you tap on your own badge, you'll be greeted with a cheery message saying your badge number, indicating the number person you were to join the app.

This image shows the badge appearing on Instagram. — Screenshot/Threads

Then, after tapping to view your Threads profile, you can also tap to "Hide badge," though tapping this will trigger a "Are you sure?" pop-up that warns you against doing so after you have already removed it.

On the other hand, tapping a badge on someone else's profile will take you straight to their Threads page.

Then why are badges used?

According to the tech website Mashable, in order to attract Instagram users' attention and generate fear of missing out (FOMO), Meta is probably using the badges as a marketing tool.

This will help them draw more users to their new platform.

The website also advises you to be aware that you will not be able to delete your Threads account without also deleting your Instagram account if you sign up through iOS or Android and then decide to delete it.

Additionally, the website deems it wise to be careful while using the app, as Threads has been reported to track you in a variety of ways as well.