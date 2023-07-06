Lindsey Shaw opens up on being dismissed from Pretty Little Liars

Lindsey Shaw has recently opened up on being dismissed from Pretty Little Liars series.



During her appearance on the latest episode of PodCo's Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, the actress revealed that the show’s creative team decided to fire her due to her “drug use and relationship with food”.

“It was so bad. I got called into Pretty Little Liars’ creator’s I. Marlene King office. And she was just like, ‘So we're gonna let you go,’” recalled the 34-year-old.

The actress, who played Paige McCullers on the series, continued, “She was like, “It's not because of your acting, but do you have anybody to talk to?' And I was like, ‘No,’ you know?”

Shaw mentioned, “She's like, ‘Well, find somebody,’ and ‘We have to let you go now’.”

The actress opened up that she struggled with drug use and eating issues, which she called as “a dumb cycle” that eventually impacted her work.

“When I had my problem and I was in between working on stuff, I would never have to address my relationship with food because it was like, I could always just go get more Adderall,” said the Teen Spirit star.

Shaw explained, “It was really an embarrassing thing. I didn't look good too skinny and then when I started to put the weight back on, I couldn’t handle being too heavy.”

However, the Temps actress also pointed out that she was happy to be brought back as Paige by the team in the show’s finale season.

“It was really sweet, because they brought me back in season 7,” stated the actress.

Reflecting on difficult chapter of her life, Shaw disclosed that she’s now “in a better place mentally”.

“I'm starting to be able to, like, step away from or forgive and appreciate and accept,” she concluded.



