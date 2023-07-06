'Twitter is dead': Meme flood on Threads as Zuckerberg takes on Musk with new app

As the new Meta-owned app Thread goes live, the users created a meme fest depicting rival Twitter's "death," with the launch of the pristine site being called the "killer" of the microblogging platform.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, officially launched Threads, aimed at providing a platform for real-time conversations online, with a strikingly similar layout and product description.
The launch marked a significant attempt to rival Twitter, which has long been known for its core selling point of facilitating real-time discussions.
Here are some of the reactions to Threads' launch:
The app's launch comes at a time when Twitter is facing its own challenges.
Recently, the social media platform experienced an outage followed by the implementation of temporary limits on users' tweet consumption.
One of the two new features being released on WhatsApp, one is "High-quality videos" for iOS
"The advertiser trust deficit that Linda Yaccarino needs to reverse just got even bigger," says expert
The Anthropocene, a time when human activity dominated influences on climate and environment, is upon us
Instant messaging app rolls out a new update that aligns with latest Material Design 3 guidelines
Ingenuity's team of handlers expects the chopper to return to skies in weeks pending further inspections
Social platform has limited tweets for verified accounts to 10,000, 1,000 tweets per day for non-verified users