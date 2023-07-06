 
Thursday July 06, 2023
Sci-Tech

'Twitter is dead': Meme flood on Threads as Zuckerberg takes on Musk with new app

Threads' launch marks significant attempt to rival Twitter, aimed at providing platform for real-time online conversations

By Web Desk
July 06, 2023
As the new Meta-owned app Thread goes live, the users created a meme fest depicting rival Twitter's "death," with the launch of the pristine site being called the "killer" of the microblogging platform. 

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, officially launched Threads, aimed at providing a platform for real-time conversations online, with a strikingly similar layout and product description.

The launch marked a significant attempt to rival Twitter, which has long been known for its core selling point of facilitating real-time discussions.

Here are some of the reactions to Threads' launch:

Twitter is dead: Meme flood on Threads as Zuckerberg takes on Musk with new app
The app's launch comes at a time when Twitter is facing its own challenges.

Recently, the social media platform experienced an outage followed by the implementation of temporary limits on users' tweet consumption.