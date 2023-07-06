Avril Lavigne, Tyga decide to give their relationship another chance

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are back together just a month after they parted ways on amicable terms, a source has confirmed.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the source said the Wish You Were Here singer and the rapper, whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson, have decided to give their relationship another shot.

However, the insider revealed that the duo is not rushing into anything and will keep their relationship “casual” for now following reconciliation.

“Tyga and Avril are back together,” the source said of the couple. “They split, started talking again and decided to give things another shot.”

“They aren’t jumping back in fast, they’re keeping things casual for now,” the insider said.

Lavigne was first linked to Tyga when she was spotted having dinner with him in February while she was still engaged to Mod Sun.

Later, a source revealed they have parted ways after being “estranged for months.” A month later, it was confirmed that Lavigne and Tyga have started dating.

“Avril and Tyga never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected,” a source said. “They have no idea where things are going but they’re enjoying spending time together. They have great chemistry.”

But just three months later, in June, the pair decided to call it quits but remained on good terms as they have “mutual respect for one another.”