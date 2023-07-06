Trump claims Biden and son responsible for White House cocaine

Former President Donald Trump accuses Bidens of involvement as cocaine found at White House. AFP/File

Former President Donald Trump launched unfounded accusations suggesting that a baggie of cocaine found at the White House belonged to President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The substance was discovered during a routine security sweep of the West Wing by US Secret Service agents. Contrary to Trump's claims, lab analysis confirmed the substance to be cocaine, prompting further inquiries into its presence. Trump seized the opportunity to make baseless smears, targeting both the media and the special counsel prosecutor appointed to handle cases against him.

In a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump noted, "Does anybody really believe that the cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden?" He went on to predict that the media would downplay the significance of the find and discredit it as aspirin. Trump also questioned the appearance of the special counsel prosecutor, Jack Smith, referring to him as "Deranged Jack Smith" and suggesting that he looked like a drug addict.

Meanwhile, lab analysis confirmed the substance as cocaine, leading to questions about its origin and how it entered a public waiting area of the West Wing. A spokesperson for the US Secret Service confirmed the laboratory result and stated that an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause and manner of the drug's presence. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified that the cocaine was discovered in a heavily-traveled area with frequent visitors and staff tours.

Notably, neither President Joe Biden nor any members of his family were present at the White House during the incident. The Biden family was spending the holiday weekend at Camp David. While President Biden has no history of drug use, his son Hunter has been open about his past struggles with addiction.

Trump's baseless allegations and attempts to connect the cocaine find to the Bidens continue to capture attention. The story remains a major focus, with Republican Senator demanding answers regarding the Secret Service's explanation for how the drug entered the White House. The investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

While the claims made by Trump lack evidence, they have sparked further discussions about the security protocols and potential risks within the White House. The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing scrutiny faced by public figures and the importance of accurate reporting in such situations.

Quote from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: "The president and the first lady and their family were not here this weekend."

Quote from Trump's social media post: "But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was 'very small,' & it wasn't really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish."

Quote from Trump's social media post: "Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!"