Cardi B, Offset leave fans in shock with romantic outing in Paris amid cheating allegations

Offset and Cardi B spotted out in Paris together this week in their first public appearance since cheating allegations

On-and-off couple Cardi B and Offset left fans baffled with their latest romantic outing in Paris amid cheating rumours.

The two were spotted out in Paris together this week, in their first public appearance since the rapper accused his wife of cheating, a claim which Cardi B has denied.

They were photographed holding hands on Tuesday while leaving a Balenciaga store together, each decked out in designer ensembles.

The musicians were equally fashionable and affectionate on Wednesday, smiling and embracing one another while posing for photographers in coordinating black looks outside the fashion house's show during Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Cardi and Offset, who married in 2017, share daughter Kulture, 5 next week, and son Wave, 22 months. He's also a father to son Jordan with ex Justine Watson, son Kody, 8, with ex Oriel Jamie, and daughter Kalea, 8, with ex Shya L'Amour.

Rumors that Offset cheated have surfaced before, including in 2018 when videos surfaced showing him in bed with multiple women.

Cardi even filed for divorce in September 2020, amid speculation at the time that the Migos rapper had been unfaithful.