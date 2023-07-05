Kate Middleton, Prince William follow in Meghan Markle and Harry's footsteps?

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are a "romantic and in love couple" but they never allow their body language rituals together to exclude the viewer, according to an expert.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for keeping fans supplied with a stream of romantic gestures during their public outings. Bur their gestures aren’t overzealous or performative.

During their recent public outings, William and Kate has given the public a “peek at the private nature of their romance.”



Kate and William indulged in PDA during King Charles Scottish coronation. The much-loved royal couple attracted massive attention with their public display of affection at the in Scotland on Wednesday, with Kate giving William a gentle tap on the behind. She was also seen whispering in William's ears.

Sharing her thoughts on William and Kate's previous romantic gestures, a body language expert Judi Jame said: "Subtlety is vital for their public role and as royals, they provide signals that they are a strong couple."



She told Express UK that "they maintain an even, steady emotional trend rather than a soap opera of passionate highs and lows," like Prince harry and Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex often find themselves in controversy for their PDA, as the couple's gestures, according to some, seem overzealous and staged. Romance in public is generally not the norm when it comes to the royal family, but Harry and Meghan don't hesitate expressing their love for each other at public places.