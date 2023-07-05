The Weeknd expresses gratitude for challenging path on 'The Idol' amidst criticism

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye reflects on the end of HBO's controversial series, The Idol.

After the recent season finale of the HBO series, The Idol, the renowned artist "Blinding Lights" singer, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, shared his thoughts and gratitude on Instagram. He marked the occasion by posting behind-the-scenes pictures of the cast on set and expressed his appreciation for the show's journey.

"The finale. grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end," wrote the Grammy winner in the caption. "Continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey."

He concluded his post with the words "Jocelyn Forever," referencing Lily-Rose Depp's character and the title of the finale episode.



The Idol, co-created by director Sam Levinson, garnered attention for its explicit sex scenes and nudity. During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, Depp, who portrays Jocelyn in the series, defended the show by stating, "I think that something about Jocelyn is just that she's a born and bred performer. I think that extends to every aspect of her life, not just her professional life."