Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny struggles at the box office

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny continues to underperform during the July 4 holiday weekend, as industry estimates project that the summer action film has earned approximately $82 million in domestic revenues by the end of the holiday.
According to Variety, the James Mangold-directed action adventure, featuring Harrison Ford reprising his role as the iconic Indiana Jones for the fifth time, earned an estimated $11.8 million on Monday, bringing its domestic revenue total to $71 million.
In order to turn a profit, the movie, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and Mads Mikkelsen, needs to generate stronger numbers. Disney and Lucasfilm invested $295 million in the production of this motion picture, adding to the stakes.
Furthermore, the film faced lackluster results during its international debut, amassing $70.1 million in overseas markets until Monday, as reported by Box Office Mojo.
Although the July 4 holiday typically does not attract significant theater attendance, it does assist studios in boosting the overall earnings of their summer blockbusters released during this period.
