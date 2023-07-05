 
close
Wednesday July 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny struggles at the box office

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny struggles at the box office, earning $81 million on July 4 holiday

By Web Desk
July 05, 2023

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny continues to underperform during the July 4 holiday weekend, as industry estimates project that the summer action film has earned approximately $82 million in domestic revenues by the end of the holiday.

According to Variety, the James Mangold-directed action adventure, featuring Harrison Ford reprising his role as the iconic Indiana Jones for the fifth time, earned an estimated $11.8 million on Monday, bringing its domestic revenue total to $71 million.

In order to turn a profit, the movie, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and Mads Mikkelsen, needs to generate stronger numbers. Disney and Lucasfilm invested $295 million in the production of this motion picture, adding to the stakes.

Furthermore, the film faced lackluster results during its international debut, amassing $70.1 million in overseas markets until Monday, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

Although the July 4 holiday typically does not attract significant theater attendance, it does assist studios in boosting the overall earnings of their summer blockbusters released during this period.