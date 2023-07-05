Prince Harry advised to ‘apologise’ to his family

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received a sweet advice from royal expert and author Angela Levin.
Taking to Twitter, Angela tweeted, “Draw a line under your past and try to look hopefully into the future.”
The royal expert was responding to a tweet which reads: “If you had the opportunity to sit down privately with Harry, what would you say to him?”
Angela further advised the California-based royal, “And apologise to each of your family you have been nasty about.”
Recently, Angela had also claimed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s marriage is ‘very nearly finished.’
Speaking to Sky News Australia, the award-winning journalist and royal biographer said, “I think that the marriage is very nearly finished.”
Levin said, “She (Meghan) will, sort of, walk away.”
Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt celebrate fourth of July in cozy attire at home
Andrew also claims the singer tried to meet him
Jaswant Singh Chail, who was arrested on Christmas Day 2021, was inspired by the Star Wars films
Royal experts believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have completely ‘manufactured a flop era’
Scotland will mark the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla today with a grand procession, a fly-past and a...
Jennifer Garner shares viral clip of Jackie Chan and his on-screen daughter on social media