Monday breaks records as hottest day ever recorded on earth

A woman carries an umbrella in Beijing, China, 04 July 2023. (EPA)

In an alarming climate milestone, Monday, July 3, has officially been identified as the hottest day ever recorded on Earth.

Initial measurements taken by US meteorologists on Tuesday revealed that the average global temperature exceeded an unprecedented 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit). This surpasses the previous daily record set last year and highlights the intensifying impact of climate change.



Robert Rohde, a scientist at Berkeley Earth, underlined the significance of this finding, saying, "NCEP has placed Earth's average temperature yesterday as the hottest single day thus far measured by humans. This is driven by the combination of El Niño on top of global warming, and we may well see a few even warmer days over the next 6 weeks."

The scorching temperatures are attributed to both climate change and the El Niño weather pattern, which have caused parts of the northern United States and Canada to experience hotter and drier conditions. These extreme weather phenomena not only break records but also have far-reaching consequences.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Earth's rising temperatures have led to regional and seasonal temperature extremes, reduced snow cover and sea ice, intensified heavy rainfall, and changed habitat ranges for plants and animals.

The increasing trend in global temperatures poses significant challenges for the planet's ecosystems and human well-being. Rising temperatures can disrupt agricultural productivity, threaten water resources, and exacerbate the frequency and intensity of natural disasters.

Moreover, the implications of human activities cannot be ignored. The burning of fossil fuels, which releases approximately 40 billion tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere each year, significantly contributes to global warming.

The consequences of these rising temperatures extend beyond a single day of record-breaking heat. The trend is expected to continue, with predictions of even higher temperatures in the coming weeks due to the ongoing El Niño weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean.

As the urgency to address climate change grows, it becomes evident that concerted global efforts are necessary to mitigate its devastating impacts. Sustainable practices, renewable energy transitions, and international cooperation are vital for combating the escalating threat to our planet and its inhabitants.